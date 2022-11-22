Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle season kicks off

The Salvation Army sets up their red kettles
The Salvation Army sets up their red kettles(WTVY)
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle season is out in full force around the Mankato area.

It officially kicked off yesterday with a goal of $525,000.

“It just goes to help us keep us going all year long,” said captain Andy Willer, Mankato Salvation Army.

They say the money goes to all of their programs including: emergencies social services, bundle me warm, meal and Day shelter.

“That program had over 4,000 check-ins since last year, which is a lot and has been able to help for two thousand showers and over 900 laundry uses. That’s just one of the small programs that we do,” added Willer.

The Mankato Salvation Army thanks their volunteers who take time out of their day to ring the bells and help give back.

“She [Bell ringer] said somebody approached her and put money in the kettle and she said I’m doing this because the Salvation Army helped me last year,” captain Willer explains. “It’s uncanny to me to see how many people support the Salvation Army because of what we’ve done and somebody else’s life or in their life at a previous point.”

There are still open spots for those who would like to be part of the Red Kettle campaign.

Out of the more than 3,000 hours needed, over 1,000 have been filled yet.

“We still have a ton of openings for bell ringers, which is a huge need,” added Willer “But you’ll see a really fancy cork board Kettle with QR codes for the sites that don’t have any ringers on them.”

The season will run through Christmas eve.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

An orange construction sign detailing road closures near Lake Crystal, Minn.
MNDoT prepares to pause Highway 14 work for winter.
FILE - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will continue the annual tradition of presenting a turkey to...
Gov. Walz to present turkey for Thanksgiving
State Patrol reminds drivers that intoxicated driving isn’t limited to alcohol. DWI charges can...
Extra DWI enforcement for holiday season
The hunt: chasing your dream job