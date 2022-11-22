Mankato Salvation Army’s Red Kettle season kicks off

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army Red Kettle season is out in full force around the Mankato area.

It officially kicked off yesterday with a goal of $525,000.

“It just goes to help us keep us going all year long,” said captain Andy Willer, Mankato Salvation Army.

They say the money goes to all of their programs including: emergencies social services, bundle me warm, meal and Day shelter.

“That program had over 4,000 check-ins since last year, which is a lot and has been able to help for two thousand showers and over 900 laundry uses. That’s just one of the small programs that we do,” added Willer.

The Mankato Salvation Army thanks their volunteers who take time out of their day to ring the bells and help give back.

“She [Bell ringer] said somebody approached her and put money in the kettle and she said I’m doing this because the Salvation Army helped me last year,” captain Willer explains. “It’s uncanny to me to see how many people support the Salvation Army because of what we’ve done and somebody else’s life or in their life at a previous point.”

There are still open spots for those who would like to be part of the Red Kettle campaign.

Out of the more than 3,000 hours needed, over 1,000 have been filled yet.

“We still have a ton of openings for bell ringers, which is a huge need,” added Willer “But you’ll see a really fancy cork board Kettle with QR codes for the sites that don’t have any ringers on them.”

The season will run through Christmas eve.

