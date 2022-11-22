MNDoT prepares to pause Highway 14 work for winter.

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) -With the weather getting colder and ground beginning to freeze, MnDOT is preparing to end the work on Highway 14 for the year.

MnDOT plans to stop work once the weather is deemed too cold, and says that all planned cement and paving projects for this year have already been completed, and are now continuing to work on the bridge north of Courtland and preparing ground for more paving work to start next year.

All currently closed roads will remain that way for the winter, and MnDOT hopes to restart work next March -- or as soon as the weather is warm enough.

”In general, it’s just not really cost effective to progress with the grading project and the paving project over the winter months,” explained Project Manager Todd Kjolstad.

The project is expected to finish in the Fall of 2023.

