Pleasant temperatures, conditions expected for holiday week, weekend

Mild temperatures will stick around through the holiday week and upcoming weekend with little to no precipitation in the mix.

Today will start off with some cloudy skies and cold temperatures hovering in the mid to upper-teens and low to mid-20s across the area. Clouds will start to quickly clear out of the area between 9 and 10 am, leaving behind mostly sunny skies for a remainder of the day. As sunshine continues, temperatures will rise into the upper-30s and low-40s through the mid-afternoon hours with light winds up to 10 mph mixed in. With the sunshine and warmer temperatures, melting is expected across the area. This melting could lead to wet spots on roadways and/or walking paths. Temperatures are expected to dip into the upper-teens and low-20s overnight which means any snow that melts will likely refreeze overnight leading to slick/icy spots on roadways and walking paths by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will remain mostly sunny through a majority of the day before mostly cloudy skies return late tomorrow night. With more sunshine expected in the area, temperatures are likely to rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours with light winds sticking around. Again, due to the warmer temperatures through the afternoon hours, melting is expected in areas that still have snow on the ground. With temperatures dipping into the low-30s, some areas may see refreezing take place again by Thursday morning.

Cloudy skies will linger over the area throughout Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures are projected to rise into the low to mid-30s across the area. With the cloudy skies and near freezing temperatures, a few light flurries are possible throughout the day. Despite the chances of flurries, no accumulation is expected along with little to no hazardous driving conditions. Cloudy skies will stick around Thursday night as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Friday morning.

For those of you looking to go Black Friday shopping early Friday morning, you may want to bundle up as temperatures will remain in the mid-20s through the morning hours with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. By the afternoon on Friday, temperatures will slowly rise into the upper-30s by the afternoon hours with skies gradually becoming partly cloudy. Friday night will continue to clear up with mostly clear skies as temperatures dip into the mid to upper-20s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will be more mild and warm on Saturday but slightly cooler on Sunday. Saturday will remain mostly sunny through the day before becoming mostly cloudy by Saturday night. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will hover in the low-40s through the afternoon with winds up to 15 mph. Clouds move in Saturday night as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will remain rather cloudy with temperatures hovering in the low to mid-30s through the afternoon. Despite the cloudy skies in the area on Sunday, conditions will remain quiet and dry. Temperatures Sunday night will dip into the mid-20s by Monday morning with cloudy skies sticking around.

Next week we will have a weak cold front move through which will drop temperatures from the low to mid-30s Monday and Tuesday into the 20s by Wednesday and Thursday. Winds will gradually increase by Wednesday with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 possible with chances for light snow throughout Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.