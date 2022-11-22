Your Photos
Retired state trooper accused of selling items he stole from crash scene, officials say

By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A retired state trooper in South Carolina is accused of stealing items from the scene of a crash and selling those items for money, according to officials.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that 59-year-old David Eugene McAlhany has been charged with misconduct in office and petit larceny.

McAlhany was working as a trooper for the South Carolina Department of Public Safety at the time he was investigating the crash back in November 2011. He has since retired.

SLED agents said McAlhany stole personal property from the vehicle, failed to document those items, and later sold them for his own personal gain.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety asked SLED to investigate the situation.

McAlhany was taken into custody and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

