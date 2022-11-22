Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Search for suspect after shots fired at NW Rochester apartment complex

Gates of Rochester apartment complex.
Gates of Rochester apartment complex.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE – Officers are searching for the suspect involved after multiple reports of gunshots around 11:45 p.m. on Monday in the 200 block of 41st Street NW.

According to RPD, two vehicles were hit by bullets and several shell casings were found near the vehicles.

It does not appear that anyone was hurt.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a man running from the area, jumping a chain link fence and getting into a waiting car, which left northbound on 22nd Avenue NW. The car is described as a dark-colored Nissan or Acura.

Police are asking anyone near the area to check their surveillance cameras and to contact RPD with any information.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating shots fired at the Gates of Rochester apartment complex.

It happened sometime during the overnight hours between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with KTTC for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

After over 50 years with the company, Don Zietlow announced he is retiring as CEO of Kwik Trip...
Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow retiring after 52 years with company
After over 50 years with the company, Don Zietlow announced he is retiring as CEO of Kwik Trip...
Kwik Trip CEO Don Zietlow retiring after 52 years with company
Mild temperatures with little to no precipitation is expected through the remainder of the...
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 11-22-2022 - clipped version
After a couple months of construction, KEYC News Now has a new studio home.
KEYC News Now begins broadcasting from new studio