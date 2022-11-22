Search for suspect after shots fired at NW Rochester apartment complex

UPDATE – Officers are searching for the suspect involved after multiple reports of gunshots around 11:45 p.m. on Monday in the 200 block of 41st Street NW.

According to RPD, two vehicles were hit by bullets and several shell casings were found near the vehicles.

It does not appear that anyone was hurt.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing a man running from the area, jumping a chain link fence and getting into a waiting car, which left northbound on 22nd Avenue NW. The car is described as a dark-colored Nissan or Acura.

Police are asking anyone near the area to check their surveillance cameras and to contact RPD with any information.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) is investigating shots fired at the Gates of Rochester apartment complex.

It happened sometime during the overnight hours between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.

There is no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with KTTC for the latest information.

