Authorities asking for public’s help in finding Redwood Falls man

Redwood Falls Police are asking for help in finding 35 year old Alex Allrunner was was last seen November 18.(Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Redwood Falls Police are asking for help in finding a missing man.

Alex Aaron Allrunner, 35, was last seen by family on November 18 around 10:30 AM on the 800 block of Plum Street in Redwood Falls. That afternoon, he was seen on foot on 900 block of E. Bridge Street.

Authorities say Allrunner is 6′02′ tall, weighs 380 lbs, is Native American with long black ponytail style hair. He was last seen wearing a light gray colored coat/sweatshirt and has a wolf armband tattoo on his right arm.

His destination or direction of travel is unknown at this time.

If anyone has seen or knows the whereabouts of Alex Aaron Allrunner, contact the Redwood Falls Police Department at 507-637-4005.

