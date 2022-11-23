Your Photos
Charcuterie: Wowing those holiday guests!

Planning a charcuterie board tomorrow on Thanksgiving? Well, good news! Kelsey and Lisa have got just the expert, Deb Morin from Neutral Groundz, here to help!
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The best part about the art of charcuterie is that anything goes! One can play around with favorite ingredients and themes. Before serving that beautiful, delicious board, take a picture of it for future reference. It will come in handy for the next time its time to build a charcuterie board. Planning to wow your guests with a charcuterie board tomorrow on Thanksgiving? Well, good news! Kelsey and Lisa have got just the expert, Deb Morin from Neutral Groundz, here to help!

