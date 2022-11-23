DNR is holding a Free Park Day the day after Thanksgiving

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Friday is the last chance to get outdoors and experience some of Minnesota’s beautiful State Parks for free!

It’s one of four days out of the year when a vehicle permit is not required for entrance to a State Park in Minnesota.

The agency says the goal of these days is to encourage getting outdoors and enjoying the wellness benefits that come with it.

According to the DNR, there is a state park within 30 miles of most Minnesotans.

