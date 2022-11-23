Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Georgia Supreme Court reinstates abortion ban

FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia state Capitol protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 26, 2022.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court Wednesday reinstated the state’s ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy.

In a one-page order, the high court put a lower court ruling overturning the ban on hold while it considers an appeal. Abortion providers who had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks after the lower court ruling will again have to stop.

The order said seven of the nine justices had agreed to the decision. It said one was disqualified and another did not participate.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled on November 15 that the state’s abortion ban was invalid because when it was signed into law in 2019, U.S. Supreme Court precedent under Roe. v. Wade and another ruling allowed abortion well past six weeks.

The decision immediately prohibited enforcement of the abortion ban statewide. Abortion providers had resumed performing the procedure past six weeks, though some said they were proceeding cautiously over concerns the ban could be quickly reinstated.

The state attorney general’s office appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court. It also asked the high court for an order putting the decision on hold while the appeal was pending.

Georgia’s ban took effect in July, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. It prohibited most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” was present.

Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart around six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia were effectively banned at a point before many people knew they were pregnant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament
Plaza Jalisco, a Mexican chain restaurant, will open on Range and Cross Streets in North Mankato.
New Mexican restaurant opening on Hwy 169 in North Mankato

Latest News

Ukrainian authorities say a 2-day-old baby was killed when an overnight rocket attack on...
Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes
FILE - Friday is the last chance to get outdoors and experience some of Minnesota’s beautiful...
DNR is holding a Free Park Day the day after Thanksgiving
FILE - Juan Pablo Orellana Larenas, father of Valentina Orellana Peralta, speaks during a news...
LAPD officer unjustified in shooting at store that killed teen
Mankato Public Safety’s fire prevention campaign “Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light”...
‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” kicks off tomorrow
The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested. DNR members say they...
Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca