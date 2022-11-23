‘Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light” kicks off tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Beginning tomorrow, a wreath will be lit with only clear bulbs, if/when a fire happens in Mankato, a red bulb will appear to represent preventable fires.

When a blue bulb appears on the wreath, it signifies a preventable fire-related injury.

Fire officials with the city of Mankato offer some tips to stay safe during the holidays such as staying in the kitchen while cooking, avoid overloading electrical outlets or extension cords as well as preventing holiday trees from getting dry with consistent watering.

