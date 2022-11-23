Mammoth Tusk returns home

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -

A mammoth tusk has returned home to New Ulm after two years of preservation at the Science Museum of Minnesota

Originally found in a gravel dig site near New Ulm High School, the tusk has spent the last two years undergoing a process of dehydration in order to maintain its integrity.

The mammoth tusk comes from our area, but its owner walked the earth tens of thousands of years ago.

Ryan Harren, the Collections Curator of Brown County Historical Society said “It really adds to Minnesota’s natural history and it confirms not only from the tooth but the Tusk and hip bone that mammoths lived in this part of the country.

The tusk is only one among a dozen other mammoth finds in Minnesota, and will remain on display at the Brown County Historical Society right near the entrance.

