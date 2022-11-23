Your Photos
Mankato police share tips on holiday shopping safety

SWIPING CARD (FILE)
SWIPING CARD (FILE)(Arizona's Family)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Millions of shoppers are heading out this weekend to snag Black Friday discounts and holiday deals.

But before you rush from store-to-store, Mankato Department of Public Safety has a few tips to keep you and your valuables safe.

Park in well-lit areas close to your destination and be sure to lock your vehicle.

Items visible through car windows may be a target for theft, so it’s best to keep things in the trunk or out-of-sight.

Public Safety also warns of leaving purses unattended in shopping carts.

Carry or stay near them at all times, and if you notice anything missing, notify authorities immediately.

“We know that if they do get that card they’re gonna try to use it very quickly after they’ve taken it,” said Associate Director of Public Safety Resources Dan Schisel. “it’s very common for [the stolen card] to be recognized, and then they cancel it, so they know they have to use it very quickly.”

Schisel recommends writing down your card details before doing your shopping.

That way, if it goes missing, you can call your bank and deactivate it immediately.

