Multiple arrests after drug bust in St. James

ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - A drug bust in St. James resulted in multiple arrests.

Officials in Watonwan County teamed up with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force to search a home on the 400th block of 1st Avenue.

Inside, officials report finding meth, Psilocybin Mushrooms and drug paraphernalia.

Officials say they also found evidence of drug sales.

Four adults, all St. James residents, have been taken into custody.

Tommy Velasco, 23, has been charged with first degree Drug Sales and third degree drug possession, including a warrant.

Karen Castaneda, 24, has been charged with third degree drug sales and fifth degree drug Possession.

Skylar Carlson, 18, has been charged with fifth degree drug possession.

Danielle Westman, 27, was arrested on two outstanding felony warrants

They are currently being held at the Watonwan County Jail pending their first court appearance.

