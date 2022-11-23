Your Photos
No major issues this holiday weekend

Some light freezing drizzle Thanksgiving morning, otherwise sunny and mild
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
KEYC News Now at 10 Weather 12222
By Shawn Cable
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST
Other than some patchy fog, a few flurries and some light freezing drizzle late tonight into Thanksgiving morning, travel weather for the upcoming holiday weekend is looking spectacular! Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy with high temps in the mid 30s. Roads could be slippery at times, especially in the morning, but travel impacts will not last long. We will clear out by Friday with sunshine and comfortable temperatures likely through the remainder of the weekend. We are still keeping an eye on a potential system that could bring some snow by the middle of next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. A weak front will move across the region tonight, bringing clouds, patchy fog, a few flurries and some light freezing drizzle by late tonight and into Thanksgiving morning. While roads could become slippery at times, travel impacts will not last long. The rest of Thanksgiving Day will be cloudy with highs in the mid 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s. Saturday will be a nice day with sunshine and high temps climbing back into the low to mid 40s. Another cold front will move across the region Saturday night, knocking Sunday’s high temps back into the mid to upper 30s. There should still be plenty of sunshine on Sunday.

We are keeping an eye on a system that has the potential to bring measurable snow to much of our region late Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We’re still about a week away from this, so it’s way too early to get specific or be terribly concerned. Possible outcomes could range from a few inches of snow to absolutely nothing, depending on where this system develops and where it tracks. We’ll start to pin things down in the next few days. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

