Over 100 geese found dead at Loon Lake in Waseca

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The DNR is investigating the cause of a bird die-off in Waseca.

More than 100 geese were found deceased at Loon Lake on Sunday.

After discovering the flock, the DNR collected samples to look into the birds’ cause of death.

Officials say the geese die-off is isolated at Loon Lake.

The cause of death is unknown, but labs results are still being tested.

DNR members say they will continue to monitor the situation.

