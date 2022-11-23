Schell’s launches new labels: Brewed to Endure

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -

Schell’s Brewing has released a brand new style of label; updating it for current times. They’re welcoming ‘Brewed to Endure”

Marketing Director Leigh Wendinger said “You have different levels of enduring; you have people who are fighting for their lives, who are fighting for other people, who are constantly on the front lines of battle or fighting for their country. I mean, there are so many different levels of enduring and we can relate to all of them. We’re brewing beer for people who are enduring a lot and that’s everybody. Everybody can relate to that story.’

Their first two beer lines with this labeling launched at the beginning of this month. Firebrick and Snowstorm have art deco origins, being softer and classic. This is the first time they’ve designed in-house.

Over the course of the past few months the marketing team interviewed family members and longstanding customers for stories that meant a lot to them, those stories ended up on the back of each can.

Wendinger said ‘Those stories kind of help paint that picture of all the different things that we have done throughout the history.’

The cans will continue to be rolled out over the course of the next few months.

