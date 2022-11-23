Slim flurry chance for Thanksgiving, mild shopping weekend

Cloudy skies will linger over the area for Thanksgiving which could lead to some light flurries at times but sunshine and mild temperatures will return for the big shopping weekend of the year.

Today will start off with sunshine and chilly temperatures in the 20s across the area for the morning hours. By the afternoon hours, temperatures will be hovering around the 40 degree mark with sunshine slowly decreasing with clouds moving into the area through the late afternoon hours. Cloudy skies will stick around overnight into tomorrow (Thanksgiving) as temperatures dip into the low to mid-30s.

Thanksgiving will be on the cloudy and chilly side. Thankfully, we will have light winds mixed in throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours. With the cloudy skies and temperatures near freezing, it is possible for a few flurries in the area through the afternoon and evening hours. No accumulation is expected if we see flurries. Temperatures will dip into the mid-20s by Friday morning with cloudy skies gradually becoming partly cloudy.

Friday will start off partly cloudy in the early morning hours before skies continue to clear making way for plenty of sunshine in the mix. Temperatures will rise into the upper-30s by the afternoon hours with relatively light winds up to 15 mph. Clear skies will stick around Friday night with temperatures dipping into the low-30s by Saturday morning.

This weekend will be fantastic for supporting small businesses or shopping in general as temperatures will be rather pleasant Saturday afternoon and relatively mild by Sunday. Saturday will remain mostly sunny and pleasant for this time of year. Temperatures are projected to rise into the low to mid-40s by the afternoon hours with a light breeze between 10 and 15 mph. Saturday night will gradually become cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will be slightly cooler with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper-30s by the afternoon hours. Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny following a cloudy start to the morning. Sunshine will stick around through the afternoon hours before partly cloudy skies return through the evening as temperatures gradually drop into the upper-20s by Monday morning.

Monday will remain cooler with mostly cloudy skies expected throughout the day. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours with relatively light winds up to 15 mph. Monday night will remain on the cloudy side with temperatures dipping into the mid-20s by Tuesday morning.

The next system is projected to move through the area through the middle of next week. Tuesday will remain cloudy with temperatures in the mid-30s. A rain/snow mix is projected to move into the area through the late afternoon and evening hours. The rain/snow mix will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Wednesday morning. By Wednesday morning, the rain/snow mix should transition into light snow due to temperatures dipping below freezing overnight. Wednesday afternoon will remain on the cloudy side with light snow showers in the mix as temperatures hover in the upper-20s through the afternoon. Wednesday night will get bitter as temperatures dip into the mid-teens with cloudy skies sticking around. Snow should start to wrap up late Wednesday evening/night.

The end of next week is looking to remain on the colder side with highs in the low to mid-20s Thursday and Friday. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with flurries possible at times. Overnight temperatures will be more bitter in the mid-teens Thursday and Friday nights.

