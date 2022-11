MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many who play golf don’t really get into the swing of it until the end of the season. So, of course, then the weather turns and a lot of folks have to relearn everything in the spring. Good news: Help has arrived! Lisa and Kelsey found a location right in Mankato, Tee Times, where one can enjoy the game of golf all year round!

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.