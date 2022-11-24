A fantastic holiday weekend

The rest of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is looking absolutely fantastic! It will be sunny, mild and travel trouble free. In fact, our latest forecast models are trending warmer, with highs climbing into the low to mid 50s on both Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will move across the region Saturday night, dropping highs back into the upper 30s to low 40s on Sunday. We are still tracking a potential system that could bring rain and snow by the middle of next week.

Clouds will gradually decrease from west to east throughout the remainder of Thanksgiving Day. High temps will reach the upper 30s to low 40s by late afternoon with a brisk, 15 to 25 mph breeze. Tonight will be mostly clear with temps dropping into the mid 20s by daybreak.

Friday and Saturday will be very, very nice. Both days will be mostly sunny with high temps in the low to mid 50s both days. A cold front will move across the region Saturday night, dropping high temperatures back into the upper 30s on Sunday.

We continue to track a potential system that could bring some rain and snow next Tuesday and Wednesday. The system hasn’t developed yet, so it’s way too early to get specific with the snow forecast. In fact, our forecast models are suggesting a number of different scenarios that range from rain, a few inches of snow to absolutely nothing. We’ll know more and will pin things down when the system begins to develop in the next couple of days.

