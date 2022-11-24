Your Photos
Local consumers share cost-effective plans for Thanksgiving

Consumers found themselves making some hard choices
(KEYC News Now)
By Maddie Paul
Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “I like my Thanksgiving the way it always is and I want to make it for my family the same way. So, I go out there, no matter what it costs,” Mankato resident Karen Fude said.

According to the National Farm Bureau, this year’s Thanksgiving dinner cost-average, $64.05, has increased by 20% compared to last year’s average of $53.31

Inflation doesn’t rest on the holidays-

Which is why many greater Mankato area consumers created cost-effective plans for their Thanksgiving dinners:

“I just started early. I watched for sales, purchased when appropriate,” Mankato resident Mary Jo Hustoles said.

“We’re downscaling the leftovers so that we don’t have as much wasted,” Eden Prairie resident Kevin Peck said.

“I do have to shop around based on prices. I’ll make an effort to find where the lowest price is, but it has made an impact. The bill is definitely higher,” Fude said.

Consumers found themselves making some hard choices:

“I sacrificed to the size of my turkey. I kind of got freaked out by the avian flu earlier And so consequently, I wanted to get the biggest turkey that I could but as early as I could and so I didn’t get one as large as last year,” Hustoles said.

Other consumers decided to help others through their own expenses.

“We donate when we go to the grocery store. We get one of the gift bags for other people and we donate to various charities, so trying to share what we have,” Peck said.

“Just enjoy your family, lots of hugs and love around, and peace,” Hustoles said.

