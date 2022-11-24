Your Photos
Maverick Insider: MSU prepares for Orediggers’ high-powered offense in NCAA second round

In the latest edition of Maverick Insider, Todd Hoffner of the Maverick football program previews the teams upcoming second-round clash in the NCAA tournament.(KEYC)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football program took down Wayne State 26-9 in an all important match up to open the NCAA DII football tournament. This week on Maverick Insider, head coach of the Mavericks Todd Hoffner joins the Mary Rominger to relive the big win and preview the teams upcoming second-round clash with Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Co.

