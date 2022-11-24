Quick Hits: MSU hits the road for Thanksgiving weekend series vs. Michigan Tech

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 10 Minnesota State men’s hockey team (8-4) is on the road this weekend for a CCHA series with Michigan Tech (8-6) in Houghton, MI.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, head coach of the Mavericks Mike Hastings joins the program to provide insight on the teams’ upcoming series with the Huskies, as well as how the team will spend the Thanksgiving holiday.

