Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

10th anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights begins today

Organizers of the event are making this year extra special with new lighted displays.
By Michael McShane
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the kickoff of the tenth anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato.

Organizers of the event are making this year extra special with new lighted displays, including leaping dolphins, ice fishing penguins, a Christmas train, and festive elves.

Many displays have also been restrung with new lighting and new songs will be featured in the animated “dancing lights” area.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights kicks off with a parade at 6 p.m. tonight which will move along Mound Ave.

At the end of the parade, Santa will flip the switch on all the lighted displays.

If you’re hoping to check out the display this season, hours are 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The display remains open to the public until the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

FILE - Starting tomorrow, the fourth annual Massad Real Estate Coat Drive invites the community...
Youth coat drive begins tomorrow
Two seasonal safety campaigns have been launched in Mankato just in time for the holidays.
City of Mankato launches seasonal safety campaigns
City of Mankato launches seasonal safety campaigns
Youth coat drive begins tomorrow