10th anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights begins today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today marks the kickoff of the tenth anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato.

Organizers of the event are making this year extra special with new lighted displays, including leaping dolphins, ice fishing penguins, a Christmas train, and festive elves.

Many displays have also been restrung with new lighting and new songs will be featured in the animated “dancing lights” area.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights kicks off with a parade at 6 p.m. tonight which will move along Mound Ave.

At the end of the parade, Santa will flip the switch on all the lighted displays.

If you’re hoping to check out the display this season, hours are 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The display remains open to the public until the end of the year.

