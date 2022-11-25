City of Mankato launches seasonal safety campaigns

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two seasonal safety campaigns have been launched just in time for the holidays.

While Mankato families were setting the Thanksgiving turkey at the dinner table, city officials were setting up a wreath for their annual fire safety campaign.

The city of Mankato’s Keep the Wreath Bright, Prevent a Red Light began yesterday and will go on until New Year’s Day.

During that time, a wreath decorated with bright clear lights will be displayed at the Public Safety Center on Front Street.

When fires happen, red bulbs, which represent preventable fires, and blue bulbs, which represent preventable fire-related injuries, are added to the wreath.

A second safety campaign Mankato is promoting - Tis the Season Safety Campaign - focuses on keeping those holiday gifts where they belong.

The campaign is designed to help reduce retail theft and burglaries.

It’s meant to remind residents to focus and be alert of their surroundings.

Ways to keep yourself safe during the holiday shopping season include shopping during daylight hours, making sure purses are not left unattended in shopping carts and avoiding having large amounts of cash on hand.

