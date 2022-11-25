Fantastic shopping, holiday decorating weekend, snow returns next week

Pleasant temperatures mixed with sunshine and dry conditions will continue through the shopping weekend ahead of our next round of snow showers next week.

Today will be pleasant but breezy with mostly sunny skies expected across the area. Temperatures will start off chilly in the 20s and low-30s through the morning hours before gradually rising into the low-50s by the afternoon hours with a minor breeze up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 mph at times. Skies will remain clear through the overnight hours with the minor breeze sticking around and temperatures dipping into the mid-30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend with more sunshine expected throughout the day. Temperatures will gradually rise back into the low to mid-50s by the afternoon hours with relatively light winds up to 15 mph. Saturday night will gradually become mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Sunday morning.

Friday and Saturday will be fantastic for not only shopping but for putting up any outdoor holiday decorations and lights around your house.

Sunday will start off mostly cloudy before becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be chillier with highs topping out in the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with a light breeze up to 15 mph and occasional gusts up to 20 at times. Sunday will be the “worst” day of the weekend as far as being outside due to the chillier temperatures, lack of sunshine, and light breeze. Temperatures will gradually dip into the mid to upper-20s by Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies returning overnight.

Monday will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures will rise into the low-40s by the afternoon hours with a minor breeze in the mix. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-30s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is when things will start to change weather wise as our next system is projected to move through the area bringing in a rain/snow mix, snow, and a cold front leading to colder temperatures. Skies will remain cloudy with a rain/snow mix possible through the morning and early afternoon hours while temperatures hover in the low to mid-30s. Temperatures will reach a high in the mid-30s by the early afternoon hours then gradually drop through the remainder of the day. Once temperatures start to drop, the rain/snow mix will transition into snow showers for the remainder of the afternoon and night. Snow showers may linger into Wednesday morning while temperatures dip into the low-20s overnight.

Wednesday will remain rather cloudy with a chance for some lingering snow through the early morning hours possible. Temperatures will slowly rise into the mid-20s by the afternoon hours with blustery winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph at times. This could lead to potential white out conditions and blowing snow in general, especially in/around the rural/more open areas. Wednesday night will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-teens overnight.

Next weekend will teeter between mostly cloudy on Friday to partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will range from the upper-20s on Friday afternoon down to the low to mid-20s on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Temperatures overnight will range from around 10 degrees up to 15 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.