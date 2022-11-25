Your Photos
Large amounts of drugs and cash seized during drug bust in Renville, Minn.

By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - On November 23, 2022, agents from the Brown-Lyon-Redwood-Renville Drug Task Force, along with deputies and officers from the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Renville Police Department executed a narcotics-related search warrant at a house on the 700 block of Main Street N. in Renville, MN.

During the search, authorities located and seized a variety of drugs, including 29 pounds of marijuana, 500 grams of cocaine and more than 350 grams of marijuana wax.

The street value of the seized drugs is estimated at more than $125,000.00. More than $35,000.00 in cash was also seized.

One person was arrested and is being held in the Renville County Jail pending formal charges.

