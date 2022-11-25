MSU center David Silye reaches new heights in junior season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In just two seasons with the No. 10 Minnesota State men’s hockey season, Clarkson transfer David Silye has a newfound leadership role within the team. The junior sat down with Mary Rominger to discuss his rise to the top.

Mary Rominger: David Sylie, when you scored your first career hat trick at the collegiate level, it was against St. Thomas on Hockey Day Minnesota. Fast forward to nearly a year later, you do the same thing against the same team. When you reflect on all that has happened in between those two career moments for you, what has changed the most and what areas has your game specifically grown the most?

David Silye: Yeah, good question. It has been a long journey. You think about Hockey Day Minnesota was quite the event on its own and moving forward, the CCHA winning that and Mason Cup and that whole fairytale of a story and then going on to the Frozen Four and losing kind of the national championship game. So, I think the biggest thing for me has been experience, learning the system and gaining confidence within our structure in the team, which has allowed me to play and be off to a start I’m happy with right now.

MR: Behind the curtain, what are some of the biggest differences from last year’s personalities on the team or just talent level to this year? It seems like if you guys are able to accomplish the level access you guys are working towards, it’s going to feel a little bit sweeter this year just knowing the younger players that have had to step up and really make a name for themselves, like you from your sophomore year to now junior year, right?

DS: Yeah. I mean, last year we did have a lot of experience with a lot of guys that have proven themselves at the college level and guys that were kind of behind them and now it’s time for them to take a role and I think Furball [Brendan Furry] is taking a leadership role, Borchy [Cade Borchardt] it’s time for them to step in the spotlight as well. And like you said, our freshmen are doing a great job coming in. We have some big time talent and we’re waiting to put it all together here and go and run.

MR: Coach Hastings says your daily work, the balance that you have between academics and athletics is some of the best that he’s seen, as you continue to work towards your hockey success, what are your eventual goals down the line?

DS: I think to play at the highest level I can. It’s always been a dream since I was young and got my first NHL Calgary Flames jersey that I got for Christmas. I think that’s always been the goal and kind of why I fell in love with the sport. Coach has really challenged me showing up and he challenges all just being pros every day and I’ve kind of fell in love with that lifestyle of showing up to the rink and just putting your work in and getting to kind of enjoy your time off away from the rink and it’s kind of a balance. Playing hockey is quite a good living, so hopefully just kind of carry that through and play it as long as I can.

MR: As you look back at what was over a year ago now, you transferred from Clarkson to Minnesota State, are you proud you made that decision to exchange the green and gold to now purple and gold?

DS: Absolutely. It’s been quite the journey from where I was a summer or two summers ago to where I am now. It’s definitely been appreciative of the opportunity that Minnesota State has given me and the support that received since I’ve been here. So very happy overall.

