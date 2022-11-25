Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New Ulm community Thanksgiving dinner celebrates 34 years

Every year, the New Ulm Community Center puts together about 1,000 free meals for community members.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Every year, the New Ulm Community Center puts together about 1,000 free meals for community members.

“It’s a community dinner,” said Les Schultz, “Sometimes we have people that may not have a home, maybe living by themselves or they cannot afford a meal or we have a few homeless people that actually come and everybody’s welcome. Everybody in our community is welcome. We all sit amongst each other and we enjoy a nice dinner.”

One of the event’s volunteers, Willard Weibel, expressed his gratitude for the long-running tradition.

“This is just great. I just can’t believe how successful this thing is every year,” said Weibel. “We keep wondering if it’s going to continue but there’s so many good volunteers here,” said Willard Weibel.

It takes over 200 volunteers to host the dinner every year.

For some, it has become a holiday tradition.

“I have been a volunteer for probably at least 20 years,” said Weibel.

The traditional Thanksgiving foods, including turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie, are all made from scratch.

“It’s just all about sharing and giving to the community,” said Julie Kraus.

The event served 1,000 pounds of turkey, 450 pounds of potatoes, 140 pumpkin pies.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

FILE - Starting tomorrow, the fourth annual Massad Real Estate Coat Drive invites the community...
Youth coat drive begins tomorrow
FILE - Freshly fallen snow covers the ground as holiday lights illuminate Sibley Park Saturday,...
10th anniversary of Kiwanis Holiday Lights begins today
New Ulm community Thanksgiving dinner celebrates 34 years
Youth coat drive begins tomorrow