A sunny, warm Saturday... Snow possible next week

This gorgeous holiday weekend will continue with more sunshine and temperatures once again reaching the low to mid 50s on Saturday. A cold front will slide through Saturday night, bringing a few scattered clouds and cooler highs in the upper 30s on Sunday. It is looking more and more likely that a system will impact much of our region next Tuesday and Wednesday. Whether the majority of the precipitation falls as rain or snow has yet to be determined. But as of right now, it looks as though at least some snow accumulation is possible across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with just a light breeze and high temps in the low 50s. Tonight will be clear with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s by daybreak. Saturday will be another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.

A cold front will move across the region Saturday night, dropping high temperatures back into the upper 30s by Sunday. Monday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 40s.

It is starting to look more and more likely that a system will impact much of our region Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. It’s still unclear, however, whether the majority of the precipitation will fall as rain or as snow. If the system takes a more southerly track, it will stay cold and the majority of the precipitation will fall as snow. If that happens, some places could get two to three inches of snow. If the system tracks further north and more warm air is drawn into the system, some of that precipitation will fall as rain, with perhaps a little ice thrown in as well. If that happens, there will likely still be some snow, but amounts will be considerably lower. We’re still waiting for the system to develop. Once it does, we will be able to pin things down and get more specific with snow totals and potential impacts. Stay tuned!

