Youth coat drive begins tomorrow

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As 2022 heads into its last month, it can be expected that the weather will get a little more frigid, and that means warm coats become much more essential.

Starting tomorrow, the fourth annual Massad Real Estate Coat Drive invites the community to help youth in the area keep warm during the winter.

Residents willing to part ways with either gently used or brand new youth coats, hats, mittens or other outdoor gear can do so at four Mankato collection sites.

Drop off locations are at Massad Real Estate on 320 St. Andrews Dr., Graif Clothing on 900 N. Riverfront Dr., and either of the JP Fitness locations.

The drive runs until Dec. 2.

