Calm weekend continues

Today, we had a bit of relief from the cold, and we will remain dry for the rest of the weekend.

Tonight, we are expecting a low of 30 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible in Northern Iowa but the majority of us will remain dry.

For our Sunday, temperatures will be a bit lower than today, and closer to what we normally see for this time of year. Our high temperature tomorrow is 36 degrees, and we will see partly cloudy skies.

To start our week, we will remain in the 40s, but we will begin to cool off as we go through the following days.

We will drop quickly back into winter Tuesday, as some snow is expected throughout the day. Later in the week, we will continue to drop back into the teens and low 20s as we approach next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.