Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Calm weekend continues

Warmer than average temperatures
Calm weekend continues
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today, we had a bit of relief from the cold, and we will remain dry for the rest of the weekend.

Tonight, we are expecting a low of 30 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible in Northern Iowa but the majority of us will remain dry.

For our Sunday, temperatures will be a bit lower than today, and closer to what we normally see for this time of year. Our high temperature tomorrow is 36 degrees, and we will see partly cloudy skies.

To start our week, we will remain in the 40s, but we will begin to cool off as we go through the following days.

We will drop quickly back into winter Tuesday, as some snow is expected throughout the day. Later in the week, we will continue to drop back into the teens and low 20s as we approach next weekend.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Emily's Saturday Forecast
Emily's Saturday Forecast 11/26
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
A sunny, warm Saturday... Snow possible next week
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Wonderful conditions, temperatures continue through the weekend ahead of next round of snow...
Fantastic shopping, holiday decorating weekend, snow returns next week