Accumulating snow, blustery conditions on the way

Following a sunny and pleasant weekend, snow and blustery conditions will return as a low pressure system moves through the area this week.

Today will be the last mild day temperature wise. Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with a light breeze up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph mixed in. Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s by the afternoon hours. Tonight, temperatures will gradually dip into the upper-20s by tomorrow morning with a rain/snow mix to snow showers returning to the area after midnight.

Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s through the morning hours on Tuesday. These temperatures will actually be our high for the day. This means that temperatures are expected to steadily drop as the day continues. Cloudy skies and snow showers will continue through the day before starting to clear up through the evening hours. Winds will range between 5 and 15 mph through the day, some some blowing snow is possible, especially in more open/rural areas. Snow totals will likely range between 2 and 4 inches with some areas seeing closer to 5 inches possible. As snow wraps up through the evening hours, cloudy skies will stick around overnight with temperatures dipping into the mid-teens by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be on the colder and blustery side through the day. Skies will start off cloudy but gradually clear up, becoming mostly clear by the mid to late afternoon hours and early evening hours. Temperatures will hover in the low-20s through the afternoon with winds up to 20 mph and gusts likely up to 30 mph. These winds will likely cause blowing snow and reduce visibility across the area, especially in the more open/rural areas. Temperatures will become bitter overnight with mostly clear skies and lows in the single digits.

Thursday will remain on the blustery side with sunshine continuing for a majority of the day before partly cloudy skies move in late Thursday evening/night. Temperatures through the afternoon hours will hover in the mid to upper-20s across the area with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 possible. Again, blowing snow is a possibility throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to hover in the upper-20s through the overnight hours with partly cloudy skies sticking around.

Friday will become mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine mixed in. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper-30s through the afternoon hours. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Friday night will remain on the cloudy side with a few isolated snow showers possible as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Saturday morning.

This coming weekend will start off with highs in the low-20s on Saturday afternoon and low-30s Sunday afternoon. Skies will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph at times. Temperatures Saturday night will remain bitter in the teens, but warmer Sunday night with lows in the upper-teens and low-20s.

Early next week will remain on the colder side with highs starting in the upper-20s on Monday and dipping into the upper-teens by Wednesday afternoon. There is another chance for some snow showers on Monday afternoon. Snow showers may linger into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures Monday night will dip to around 10 degrees and the single digits overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.

