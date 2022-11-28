Construction delayed on North Mankato Chipotle, Starbucks

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction is delayed on a new Starbucks and Chipotle coming to North Mankato, city officials say.

The establishments are being built side-by-side on Lor Ray Drive.

They’ll be part of a new Lor Ray Center between Walgreens and Shell gas station.

Starbucks will be on the left and Chipotle on the right.

Construction began in September.

Foundations have been poured, underground sewer and water connections were made and work is underway on the buildings’ exteriors.

But now, city officials say one setback is slowing construction down.

“While the construction of the buildings is on schedule, they were not able to get the parking lot in this fall,” said North Mankato Community Development Director Mike Fischer. “That will delay the opening until spring of 2023.”

Crews will continue construction throughout the winter.

Chipotle and Starbucks were originally set to open by the end of 2022.

Officials say that’s been pushed back to late May or early June.

