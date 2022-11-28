Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Man shot, killed neighbor over car blocking driveway, police say

Robert Salone, 40, is facing a murder charge and was denied bail, according to court records.
Robert Salone, 40, is facing a murder charge and was denied bail, according to court records.(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A man shot and killed his neighbor over a parking dispute, according to an arrest report.

Christopher Allen, 33, was shot in his home Oct. 18. His neighbor, Robert Salone, 40, was arrested Nov. 22 in connection with the killing.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Allen called 911 around 12:30 p.m. that day to report that someone was shooting at him. A dispatcher heard another male in the background say “f--- enjoy it” before an apparent gunshot, the report said.

Allen was reportedly heard crying in pain saying, “He shot me! He shot me! I can’t feel my legs,” before the line went dead. Allen called back and provided his address before saying “he was dying” and the line went quiet again, the arrest report said.

Officers responded to the home and found Allen unresponsive on the floor. He was pronounced dead on scene, the report said.

Upon investigation, police found that Allen and Salone were involved in an argument over Allen’s vehicle blocking Salone’s driveway just before the shooting.

“During the argument, (Salone) went inside his residence, retrieved two handguns, exited the house, and shot and killed Allen,” the arrest report said.

Salone is facing a murder charge and was denied bail, according to court records. His next hearing was set for Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Personal loans can help at the holiday but experts urge to use them cautiously
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Officials: Oxford, Mich., school district never implemented safety policy
Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries completes record-breaking community giving campaign
In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Days after...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
DNA analysis confirms remains of missing Georgia toddler found in landfill