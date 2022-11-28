Your Photos
Mankato Symphony Orchestra presents Music on the Hill

The Mankato Symphony Orchestra Presents a Music on the Hill Concert
The Mankato Symphony Orchestra Presents a Music on the Hill Concert(Mankato Symphony Orchestra)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s chamber music series, Music on the Hill, presents its second concert of the season on Sunday, Dec.11 at 3 p.m. at Trinity Chapel on the campus of Bethany Lutheran College.

The series features an exquisite array of instrumental masterpieces performed by top flight musicians from the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and the Minnesota Orchestra. Executive Director and pianist, Bethel Balge, will be joined by violinist Allison Ostrander and cellist Sarah Lewis.

The concert, titled Inspired Knowledge, features piano trios by Johann Hummel, Louise Farrenc, and Dmitri Shostakovich.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s Executive Director, Bethel Balge, states, “The entire 2022/23 Music on the Hill series is titled, ‘Inspirations!’, and features intimate groups of three, four, or five musicians performing inspired works by great composers. By definition, chamber music is music played amongst friends and our Music on the Hill concert goers will be treated to unique opportunities to observe high end performing in an up close and personal way.”

Tickets may be purchased online at MankatoSymphony.org or by contacting the box office at 507-933-0441.

