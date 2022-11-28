Your Photos
MN DNR: mass goose die-off caused by pneumonia

The MN DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The MN Department of Natural Resources has determined the cause of death of the over 100 geese that were found at Loon Lake in Waseca.

The DNR says the birds died of pneumonia, pulmonary aspergillosis, which is a fungal disease.

The source of the fungal infection is still unknown at the moment, but they said it is unusual for this disease to cause a mass die-off like this.

DNR speculates that the weather and fall migration may have made the birds more vulnerable.

The animals were also tested for Avian Flu, the results came back negative.

