North Mankato Police investigating break-in at Casey’s convenience store

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Police Department is investigating an early morning break-in at the Casey’s convenience store on Lookout Drive.

Police were dispatched to a burglary alarm around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they discovered the front glass door had been broken out. Officers secured the scene and searched the building, which was unoccupied.

Several cartons of cigarettes had been taken from the store.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and evidence left at the scene.

The suspect is described as wearing dark colored clothing and a ski mask. Investigators said a hammer was used to break out the glass of the front door.

North Mankato Police were assisted in investigating the incident by the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and Mankato Police.

Anyone with information regarding this case are asked to contact North Mankato Police at 507-625-7883.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.