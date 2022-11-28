Sentencing for Janesville shooting driver today

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A Waseca man will be sentenced today for his involvement in a drive-by shooting in Janesville.

William Cornelius Terrel Peavy, 32, pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to the July incident leaving a man paralyzed.

As a result of the plea, attempted murder and first-degree assault charges against Peavy were dropped.

Devonte Philips. 27, is accused of being the shooter in the incident and has a contested omnibus hearing on Jan. 23 of next year.

He faces charges which include murder in the first degree.

Peavy’s sentencing is at 4 p.m. today in Waseca County Court.

