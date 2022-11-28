Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Snow chances Tuesday

Temperatures drop starting tomorrow
Snow chances Tuesday
By Emily Merz
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We had another day of above-average temperatures, but this is not going to last. An approaching cold front is expected to bring some snow along with more winter-like temperatures.

Tonight, we are expecting a low of 27 degrees, with mild winds and partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, a high of 42 degrees, and it will be windy. Sustained winds 15-20 mph are expected, as well as wind gusts up to 30mph.

Late tomorrow overnight, we will see some snow start to move into the area, as temperatures drop quickly. Snow will stick around throughout the day, and begin to move out of the area early Wednesday morning. As of now, we are expecting 3-4inches of snow with this event, but some areas may see more. Exact amounts are still uncertain at this time as we are still 2 days away.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Emily's Saturday Forecast
Calm weekend continues
Emily's Sunday Forecast
Emily's Sunday Forecast 11/27
Emily's Saturday Forecast
Emily's Saturday Forecast 11/26
Shawn Cable, KEYC Meteorologist
A sunny, warm Saturday... Snow possible next week