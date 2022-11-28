Snow chances Tuesday

We had another day of above-average temperatures, but this is not going to last. An approaching cold front is expected to bring some snow along with more winter-like temperatures.

Tonight, we are expecting a low of 27 degrees, with mild winds and partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, a high of 42 degrees, and it will be windy. Sustained winds 15-20 mph are expected, as well as wind gusts up to 30mph.

Late tomorrow overnight, we will see some snow start to move into the area, as temperatures drop quickly. Snow will stick around throughout the day, and begin to move out of the area early Wednesday morning. As of now, we are expecting 3-4inches of snow with this event, but some areas may see more. Exact amounts are still uncertain at this time as we are still 2 days away.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.