Snow Tuesday: 2 to 5 inches possible

We are tracking a winter storm system that has the potential to bring 2 to 5 inches of snow to much of our region Tuesday. Snow will start late tonight - around or after 3am - with the majority of snow falling during the day Tuesday. Snow will continue into Tuesday evening, gradually ending Tuesday night. Northerly wind gusts of 15 to 25 mph will create areas of blowing snow, especially in rural areas, throughout the day Tuesday and into Tuesday night. While our overall forecast is for about 2 to 5 inches, there could be a couple bands of enhanced snowfall that produce locally heavier amounts. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of our KEYC News Now coverage area from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 40s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with snow developing around or after 3am. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by daybreak.

Tuesday will be breezy and colder with snow and areas of blowing snow. Temperatures will start in the 30s Tuesday morning and fall into the mid 20s by late afternoon. Snow will gradually decrease Tuesday evening, with overall accumulation of around 2 to 5 inches. Locally heavier amounts are possible. In addition to snow, locations south of I-90 could get some rain or freezing rain late tonight into Tuesday morning. Rain should change to snow rather quickly as temperatures drop Tuesday morning.

After Tuesday, our overall weather pattern will be low-key and generally cooler than average. Our warmest day of the week will be Saturday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s; otherwise highs most days will be in the 20s to 30s.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.