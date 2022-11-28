Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Winnebago Industries completes record-breaking community giving campaign

Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries(Winnebago Industries)
By KEYC Staff and Stephanie Williams
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (KEYC) - Winnebago Industries, Inc., a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, celebrated a record-setting CommunityGO giving campaign by raising over $1.2 million dollars from employees, board members, and partners with the support of the Winnebago Industries Foundation.

The annual CommunityGO campaign is part of a year-round program centered around team members giving time, talent, and treasure in support of local and national non-profits.

With over 7,400 employees across the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, Winnebago Industries engaged teams with special events and volunteering where they had the opportunity to learn, act and inspire each other to support the impactful work of their favorite local and national community partners. The added dollar-for-dollar match from the Winnebago Industries Foundation enabled the campaign to support 270 non-profit organizations to advance their missions.

“Seeing our team members gather around community partners and each other is truly inspiring,” said Casey Tubman, Newmar President. “Working together makes our communities stronger all around.”

Since its inception in 2019, the annual CommunityGO campaign has more than tripled in size, increasing positive impact in local communities. This campaign is one part of the ongoing commitment of Winnebago Industries and the Winnebago Industries Foundation to make a meaningful impact by partnering with non-profits to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, to mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, and to grow inclusive, equitable communities where we work, live and play. Overall Winnebago Industries community giving has increased nearly 20x since 2016.

“Though the world continues to face uncertainty and economic challenges, our support for our communities is unwavering,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer. “At Winnebago Industries, the leadership team and I are proud to be part of an exceptional group of individuals who care for each other and their community so deeply.”

The fifth annual CommunityGO Campaign will take place in fall 2023.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Center Ice: Long-time head coach Mike Carroll enters 24th season with GAC
Lor Ray Drive construction (FILE)
Construction delayed on North Mankato Chipotle, Starbucks
(Source: KEYC)
North Mankato Police investigating break-in at Casey’s convenience store
William Cornelius Terrel Peavy, 32, pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to the July...
Sentencing for Janesville shooting driver today