Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride to end after 2022

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volunteers are needed for what has been announced as the final Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride.

The annual ride honors the lives lost in a mass public execution of 38 Dakota men and two others following the War of 1862.

Leaders of the ride say that 40 staff members are retiring, marking the end of the annual journey from La Brule, South Dakota to Reconciliation Park in Mankato.

Organizers say at least 100 riders will be participating in the final ride and meal support is needed between Dec. 23-26, the day of arrival, in Mankato.

“This is a once in a lifetime chance to really feel that that sense of ‘what is my work to do?’ ‘what is our collective community’s work to do?’” explained Community Volunteer Organizer for Katie Boone. “How do we continue to support and deepen connections among our Dakota neighbors and friends?

There is a GoFundMe set up to financially support the riders in need of supplies. For volunteer information, contact Katie Boone.

