Help plan Mankato’s future by completing the online National Community Survey

Help develop Mankato's next Strategic Plan by providing input through the online National Community Survey through Tuesday, December 13.(City of Mankato (custom credit) | City of Mankato)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - How can you help develop Mankato’s next strategic plan? You can provide input by completing the online National Community Survey by Tuesday, Dec. 13.

The survey, which takes less than 20 minutes to complete, will help the city learn residents’ perspectives about quality of life, community characteristics, city services and future priorities. All that’s required to participate is an email address and zip code, which helps ensure one response per person. Responses will remain anonymous and individual data and votes will not be shared.

Community members who have received a survey invite by mail are encouraged to complete that version instead.

The 2022 survey will help compare results from the most recent NCS™, which was conducted in 2017 and used to create the 2018 to 2023 Strategic Plan. Once survey results are in, the city will host several community conversations and focus groups through 2023. Community input and survey results will help develop Mankato’s next Strategic Plan for 2024 to 2029.

The NCS survey is a cost-effective and important benchmarking tool, allows for comparisons among communities and helps improve service delivery, strengthen communications with community stakeholders and helps identify clear priorities for use in strategic planning and budget setting.

