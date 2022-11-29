Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Houston lifts boil-water order affecting more than 2 million

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is shown Monday handing out water.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is shown Monday handing out water.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — The city of Houston lifted an order Tuesday that had called for more than 2 million people to boil their tap water before drinking or using it.

The boil order had been in effect since Sunday, when a power outage at a water purification plant caused water pressure levels to drop.

The order led to the closure of schools and businesses. The city rescinded the order shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Sylvester Turner has said two electrical transformers failed, causing power outages at the water plant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
A niece of Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei has a message for the world.
Ayatollah Khamenei's niece speaks out against Iranian regime
A commentary team reflects on a week of World Cup action in Qatar.
World Cup: Week 1 reflections
FILE - Mike Moscrop, left, from Orange County, Calif., poses with Amir Sieidoust, an Iranian...
Iran-US World Cup clash rife with political tension