Kitchen comfort food: Would you like carrot fries with that?

Kelsey and Lisa headed to Cherry Creek Kitchen to give you an idea for an easy, warm weeknight meal Tina Gaffe of Inspire Health & Wellness.
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Watching the snow fall can sometimes make a person yearn for some warm comfort foods. That’s not always easy to pull off, especially on busy weeknights! So, Kelsey and Lisa headed to Cherry Creek Kitchen to give you an idea for an easy, warm weeknight meal, courtesy of Certified Diet/Wellness & Life Coach Tina Gaffe of Inspire Health & Wellness.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

