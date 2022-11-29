MnDOT and State Patrol reminder of winter driving safety

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The incoming snow isn’t much of a surprise to drivers.

Yet MnDOT and the State Patrol are reminding people to take their time.

”The commute whether you’re going to school or work later in the afternoon is going to be a bit messy tomorrow,” says KEYC’s meteorologist, Caitlyn Lorr.

Southern Minnesota is seeing snow, once again, and Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Department of Transportation are preparing for one of their busiest seasons.

“[Motorists should] reduce their speeds, even if we have an inch or two,” cautioned Sgt. Troy Christianson from the Minnesota State Patrol. “Make sure you do reduce your speed because that does affect your stopping distance and your ability to control your vehicle and don’t overcorrect and just make sure your vehicles and proper working condition.”

The state patrol says the first time Minnesota saw a snowfall, which came with a five day stretch over 1,300 crashes were reported.

“We do see a lot more crashes in the winter months,” added Christianson. “But we don’t have as many fatal crashes in the winter months because typically speeds are slower in summer months or when we see the increased speeds and we have more fatalities in the summer months, but definitely the busiest time for the Minnesota State Patrol.”

Since Monday, MnDOT has been getting roads ready for drivers

“They’re all looking over the trucks now, getting everything, make sure they’re ready to go,” said Bryan Lillie, MnDOT’s Maintenance Superintendent. “These guys out doing pre-wet and you’re doing some anti-ice and they’re getting ready [for] some ... hills and curves and stop signs; [they] are treating them already just to have something done.”

To stay updated about what the roads look like and where it is safe to drive, visit MnDOT, or get their 511 website and app.

