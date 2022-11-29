Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

More than 150 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 150 sea turtles stranded along Cape Cod in Massachusetts are undergoing treatment at a Boston aquarium.

Most of the turtles are suffering from hypothermia, dehydration and pneumonia.

It is not unusual for sea turtles to wash ashore on the beaches around this time of year, but aquarium officials said the number of turtles needing help has steadily grown over the past few decades.

This latest batch began getting stranded Nov. 18.

The sea turtles are dealing with a condition called cold-stunning. The exposure to cold temperatures makes the turtles weak and unable to swim.

The aquarium plans to nurse them back to health. It could take up to a year before they are ready to go back into the ocean.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
Several hundred people were forced to leave home because of the broken water main.
Residents flee flooded homes by boat due to broken water pipe in Massachusetts
A fan speaks out about the environment ahead of a U.S. vs. Iran World Cup match in Qatar on...
Fans talk ahead of US vs. Iran World Cup game
The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court wrestles with Biden’s deportation policy
Iranian and US supporters pose for a photo before the World Cup group B soccer match between...
US, Iran fans mingle in Qatar ahead of World Cup clash