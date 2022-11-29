New Madelia government center opening soon

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia city officials have chosen Dec. 4 as the move in date for the new government center. The government center will be located on Main St. and Drew Ave.

The new facility will house city hall, police department and city fire department.

To commemorate the transfer of facilities, current and retired firefighters, law enforcement, and city staff will march along the route as Madelia fire and police vehicles move to their new home.

An open house for the government center is being set for a later date.

The new government center is replacing the historic facility in downtown Madelia which had been in operation since 1916.

