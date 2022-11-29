Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

New Madelia government center opening soon

Madelia city officials have chosen Dec. 4 as the move in date for the new government center. The government center will be located on Main St. and Drew Ave.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADELIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Madelia city officials have chosen Dec. 4 as the move in date for the new government center. The government center will be located on Main St. and Drew Ave.

The new facility will house city hall, police department and city fire department.

To commemorate the transfer of facilities, current and retired firefighters, law enforcement, and city staff will march along the route as Madelia fire and police vehicles move to their new home.

An open house for the government center is being set for a later date.

The new government center is replacing the historic facility in downtown Madelia which had been in operation since 1916.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by...
Federal jury awards largest financial settlement in Minnesota
Police say Charles Kotten, 40,was arrested without incident on state charges of Stolen Property...
One arrested in Brown County in part of nation-wide catalytic converter theft ring
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A Wells man died in a one vehicle crash on Highway 22 Friday night.
Wells man killed in Highway 22 rollover crash
Red Rock Central is onto the state tournament for the first time in 21 years.
Championship Friday: Area football teams punch tickets to state tournament

Latest News

A purple "now hiring" sign in Mankato, Minn.
Mankato area has lowest unemployment rate in the nation, per BLS
The Mankato Symphony Orchestra Presents a Music on the Hill Concert
Mankato Symphony Orchestra presents Music on the Hill
Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries completes record-breaking community giving campaign
GSR Art Festival celebrates 20-year anniversary