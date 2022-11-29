Snow, heavy at times, prompts winter storm warning for Tuesday

A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory has been issued in the area due to snow, heavy at times, expected to continue through a majority of the day.

Snow started through the early morning hours in the area, and will continue through the remainder of the day. Temperatures hit a high of 31 in Mankato in the early morning hours before they started dropping. Temperatures are expected to hover in the low to mid-20s by the afternoon hours. Snow won’t be the only issue today, winds are expected to be rather strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. This means that blowing snow is expected along with the falling snow, which, will lead to reduced visibility at times. Snow is expected to start wrapping up around 6 and 7 pm this evening, leaving behind 3 to 6 inches of snow in the area. Some areas locally could see up to 7 inches by this evening. As snow wraps up, windy conditions will stick around with cloudy skies, blowing snow is likely at times due to the windy conditions. Temperatures will continue to drop into the mid-teens by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will start off on the cloudy side before becoming mostly sunny the mid-afternoon hours. Temperatures will rise into the low-20s by the afternoon with winds continuing to range up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph at times. Despite the sunshine returning to the area, reduced visibility is likely at times, especially in the more rural/open areas due to the strong winds in the area. Winds will cause blowing snow despite snow not actively falling. Winds will remain breezy through the night as temperatures dip into the single digits by Thursday morning.

Thursday will remain mostly sunny through the afternoon before becoming partly cloudy by nightfall. Winds will remain strong up to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 at times, which means more blowing snow and reduced visibility is expected at times, again, especially in the more open/rural areas. Temperatures will hover in the upper-20s and low-30s by the afternoon hours. Skies will become partly cloudy as temperatures dip into the upper-20s by Friday morning.

Friday will be the most “mild” day of the week despite cloudy skies expected in the area. Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper-30s with some areas potentially hovering around the 40-degree mark. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Minor blowing snow is still possible due to the breeze sticking around the area. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the low-teens by Saturday morning.

This weekend will teeter between mostly sunny and partly cloudy with highs in the low-20s on Saturday and low-30s on Sunday. Snow showers are possible in portions of central and northern Minnesota on Saturday, this means a stray flurry on Saturday is possible despite some sunshine in the area. Overnight temperatures will be on the bitter side ranging from the low to upper-teens Saturday night and Sunday night.

Skies will become mostly cloudy by Monday with temperatures hovering in the mid-20s through the afternoon hours. Another cold front with snow is projected to move through the area late Monday night and Tuesday. This means that winds will increase with snow chances returning to the area. Snow is projected to return late Monday night and continue into and throughout Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to fall from the mid-20s on Monday into the mid to upper-teens by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Snow is projected to wrap up on Tuesday night leaving behind partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thrusday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.