Snow will end by early evening, 5 to 8 inches possible

Roads are snow covered and slippery across southern Minnesota
By Shawn Cable
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Heavy snow will continue to fall across much of southern and east-central Minnesota through this afternoon, with the heaviest band of snow falling from Mankato to the Twin Cities into western Wisconsin. 5 to 8 inches of accumulation is likely within that heaviest band that stretches from Mankato to the Twin Cities. Snow will gradually end late this afternoon into this evening, but strong northwesterly wind gusts of 25 to 30 mph will create areas of blowing snow throughout the night, especially in rural areas. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery with reduced visibility due to blowing snow through this afternoon into this evening. Travel conditions will gradually improve overnight tonight.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS | KEYC NEWS & WEATHER APPS | MINNESOTA ROAD CONDITIONS | IOWA ROAD CONDITIONS

After the snow ends, the rest of this week and the upcoming weekend will be dry and generally colder than average. We’ll have a mostly cloudy and breezy start to Wednesday, but the wind will die down and the sun will come out around or shortly after lunchtime. It won’t warm up much with highs only in the low 20s on Wednesday afternoon. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with high temps climbing into the upper 30s to low 40s. The rest of the days this week and this weekend will bounce around in the upper 20s to low 30s.

We are keeping an eye on another potential system that could bring more snow by early next week. As of now it’s way too early to get specific, but some accumulation is possible. Stay tuned for updates.

